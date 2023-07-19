A doctor accused of raping a nurse contacted a witness ahead of a jury trial, saying there were "one or two things" he previously lied about and he wanted to "discuss the issue".
While rape and sexual assault charges against him have been discontinued, Imran Kader, a former surgical registrar, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to perjury and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew two counts of common assault.
It had previously discontinued five other charges after juries failed to reach verdicts in two separate trials.
Those charges were two counts each of sexual intercourse without consent and committing an act of indecency without consent, and a single charge of second-degree sexual assault.
The 38-year-old doctor had been accused of indecently assaulting a nurse with a toothbrush, then raping her after first meeting at a Braddon bar in November 2019.
The prosecution had alleged Kader tried to physically prevent the nurse from leaving his apartment by throwing her into a wall near a door and momentarily holding her there.
In the first trial, which began in February 2022, Kader gave false evidence, saying his dog, named Schnitzel, was living with him at the time of the alleged rape.
According to an agreed statement of facts, Kader said during his evidence that it would not be possible for the nurse to have been pushed against the wall "because there was a large cabinet there, and also the large tub of dog food".
He said the dog was not present that night because it would "intermittently go on holidays".
Kader has also admitted to sending an email in June 2022, ahead of his second trial, to a woman who cannot be named for legal reasons.
In the email to the woman, he wrote: "There were one or two things that I stated in my evidence that wasn't true. The main thing was regarding the dog."
READ ALSO:
On July 2, 2022, Kader also sent the woman several text messages asking to meet with her.
"[W]hat you are doing is more than brutal," he wrote.
"Assisting the police to convict me disgraceful ... since you spoke to the police you have put yourself in the thick of my problem and I need to discuss the issue.
"We can go somewhere public with CCTV like maccas so you will be safe and I can't yell or pressure you."
The case is scheduled to go before a registrar on July 27 to determine a sentencing date.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.