So, Professor Craven is reminded that "the written word forms the skeletons of ghosts which will come back to haunt us". He has claimed his previous criticism of the Voice - as it still stands - has been taken out of context. What is this "context" which somehow nullifies his comments? I have read the "yes" pamphlet, the Uluru statement and Marcia Langton's essay. That's time I will never get back. I have not seen any cogent argument on how the Voice, in any form, will solve anything.