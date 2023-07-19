The Canberra Times
It's about time politicians had the guts to say no to silly spending

By Letters to the Editor
July 20 2023 - 5:30am
Dan Andrews's decision to cancel the Victorian Commonwealth Games sets a precedent other governments should follow. Picture by Keegan Carroll
It's great to see the politicians who administer public funds are finally beginning to refuse to pay the hugely inflated invoices proposed by all manner of service providers.

