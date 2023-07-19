It's great to see the politicians who administer public funds are finally beginning to refuse to pay the hugely inflated invoices proposed by all manner of service providers.
That's true even when it's actually only under pressure of public furore, as in the case of the $5 million for an extra flag atop the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
The routine unquestioning approval of bloated public project costs, generally without any public debate, even at election time, has been a feature of Australian government for generations. Evidently because "it's only (other people's) money".
This is well known to all industries, and not lessened by tender processes, as there are revised universal expectations with quotes here that one can be loose with the zeroes.
Australian governments long ago lost the ability to "step back" and consider what projects will deliver and what money is objectively worth. That has culminated in a widespread inability to say "no".
How else does one explain the "million-per-metre costs" of light rail projects anywhere in Australia - and only here.
It's a problem that affects households privately too. Tradies frequently fire off ambit-claim opportunistic quotes nowadays.
We can only hope that a new-found political willingness to turn down the Commonwealth Games will lead to a reappraisal of government outsourcing and consultancy projects, even just on the basis of value-for-money and not also of corrupt governance.
Professor Greg Craven's complaints about the "no" campaign quoting his previous public objections to the Indigenous Voice to Parliament are absolutely laughable.
Professor Craven is a public figure who has made public statements on this very matter - so therefore anyone is well within their rights to quote him.
The more pertinent question we should be asking Professor Craven is why he is now asking the general public to support a model that even he himself once said was "fatally flawed"? Nothing has changed in the proposed model since he publicly made that statement.
It is not acceptable for him to tell us effectively that "anything will do" despite his previous misgivings. The Voice adds risk to Australia's system of government. The only sensible course is to vote "no".
So, Professor Craven is reminded that "the written word forms the skeletons of ghosts which will come back to haunt us". He has claimed his previous criticism of the Voice - as it still stands - has been taken out of context. What is this "context" which somehow nullifies his comments? I have read the "yes" pamphlet, the Uluru statement and Marcia Langton's essay. That's time I will never get back. I have not seen any cogent argument on how the Voice, in any form, will solve anything.
Professor Craven, aggrieved though he is, should have heeded the words of Omar Khayyam (AKA the tent maker) as interpreted by Edward Fitzgerald over a century ago.
"The moving finger writes; and, having writ, moves on: nor all thy piety nor wit shall lure it back to cancel half a line, nor all thy tears wash out a word of it."
To appreciate the possible purpose and meaning of Jen Cross's article "We must confront myths around education in the ACT" (July 12, page 16), the reader should apply critical literacy skills.
In particular, correlation does not mean causation. Are Catholic school students improving their NAPLAN scores because there's a migration to these schools of high-achieving students from the public system, prompted by fears that the government system is flawed?
Jen Cross's myth busting is likely underpinned by a pro-private school perspective. She is a member of The Alliance for Evidence-Based Education, a partner of the Snow Foundation. Terry Snow's recent $20 million gift to the Canberra Grammar School shows his support for private education. It is not unreasonable to assume Jen Cross shares this stance.
The author's references deserve scrutiny. Are they academically rigorous, peer reviewed and accepted by trusted experts?
Recently The Canberra Times has published several articles about declining literacy standards in government schools by authors who belong to the ACT Alliance for Evidence-Based Education or Equity Economics.
Could there be a fear campaign aimed at undermining confidence in public schools and consequently driving up enrolments in private schools?
Readers could consider the risk to an egalitarian, pluralistic, democratic and liberal society when government schools are undefended from the activity of those who want to have two kinds of government-funded school systems, one for the haves and another for the have-nots.
PwC and the other big consultancies have made large profits through contracted advice to the government.
At the end of the day they are bound by profit imperatives rather than from being frank, fearless and trustworthy. We should always be aware of this conflict of interest.
Given that departmental secretaries are dependent on the patronage of their current ministers for their well-paid, contracted employment, shouldn't our trust in them be tempered by a similar caution about their conflicts of interest?
Bill Stefaniak, if you're going to defend the manner in which the AWM presents war as a game to children (Letters, July 18), at least get your facts right.
I am not a pacifist, and never have been.
I have not written or said anything that indicates pacifism.
Like most Australian families, mine has known the horrors and loss of war, and I respect our war dead.
I, and the Medical Association for Prevention of War, just happen to view war from the perspective of all its victims - both civilian, who form the vast majority, and military.
Propaganda that marginalises that perspective is irresponsible in the extreme, especially when it's targeted at children.
Commiserations to Judith Shaw in relation to her dealings with the Commonwealth Bank (Letters, July 18). I feel her pain. As someone who also faithfully did their school banking many decades ago, and has stayed with the bank ever since, it's abundantly clear that the loyalty in the relationship is only one way.
There was a time when we banked at Kambah. When that closed we banked at Wanniassa. When that closed we banked at Mawson. When that closed we did our banking at Cooleman Court.
Conducting business at Tuggeranong and Woden branches ceased to be a pleasant experience. Waiting times were disgraceful.
So, when Cooleman Court branch closed, I did my banking at Fyshwick. Think about that - a customer feels the need to travel all the way from Kambah to Fyshwick in order to receive decent customer service from their bank.
Imagine my shock and disappointment to discover, on my return from a holiday, that Fyshwick branch had closed as well.
Now I will have to go to Woden or Tuggeranong. I will be taking a fold-up chair and a good book to read.
My sympathies are with Judith Shaw (Letters, July 18) regarding the Commonwealth Bank and their lack of service.
I was faced with a similar dilemma and had not even worked out how to access one of their few remaining branches. However I found it was possible to complete the process online.
Their instructions had errors and their website was confusing, but with perseverance and imagination it was possible.
So thank you to Judith for highlighting the issue and I suggest she work through the requirement online.
I agree, Judith Shaw (Letters, July 18). I too have been with CommBank since it was the people's bank, since its friendly staff would help children like me bank our pocket money. Such loyalty over so many years means nothing to the bank hierarchy of today who pocket millions.
It is way past time to change. We should start a movement. A movement which will move all of us out of the big four and into family friendly small banks, credit unions and building societies. I have made a start.
Congratulations to Daniel Andrews for cancelling the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Apart from the outrageous cost, the carbon emissions from people flying to Australia from all over the world only exacerbates the climate crisis.
The cancellation of the Commonwealth Games should prompt an audit of all world sporting spectacles. Scrap the Commonwealth Games, it's discriminatory against many countries; relocate the Olympics permanently to Greece; and, finally, publish a profit and loss balance sheet of all such events.
Maybe the "big four" consultancies could chip in and help out Dan Andrews with a share of their taxpayer-funded profits. There might even be a bit left over for Dan's next election campaign.
A premier who thinks that hospitals and schools are more important than two weeks of sport? Outrageous!
At last, at long long last, someone with the courage to put a stake through the heart of Australia's sports vampires. Dan Andrews, you are my hero.
Melbourne, the village of the "Danned" (Pope's editorial cartoon, July 19).
Cancel the tram, host the 2026 Commonwealth Games in the ACT. Cheaper, easier, quicker, and more benefits for the community.
I am beginning to think I fell asleep for a while and woke up in a parallel universe. Another serviceman defended himself against defamation for war crimes and the continuing tall poppy syndrome in full swing, this time against Dr Charlie Teo. Who is next?
When those in power, instead of upholding the integrity, primacy and independence of the judicial system seek to undermine it, the people must protest to protect democracy. That's what's happening in Israel.
I was listening again the other day to Joni Mitchell's 1970 hit Big Yellow Taxi, with the lyrics:
"Don't it always seem to go
"That you don't know what you got 'til it's gone
"They paved paradise and put in a parking lot."
And I thought, hey! that's still us.
Bill Deane (Letters, July 14) No matter the principle of equality for all, in the eyes of the law this is a fiction that doesn't extend to the most disadvantaged in our society, including many Indigenous Australians.
