The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Canberra's Vicki Cronan co-founded an app which connects dog-sitters with grey nomads travelling with their pets

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 20 2023 - 6:11am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Air Bark'n'Bark co-founder Vicki Cronan with her four-year-old travelling companion, Lucy. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Air Bark'n'Bark co-founder Vicki Cronan with her four-year-old travelling companion, Lucy. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

For many people heading off on their "the big lap" or simply hooking up the caravan and getting away, those lifestyle plans are often complicated by their much-loved pets.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.