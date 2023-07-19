There's something to be said for the tax system operated by one medieval ruler, as reported by novelist Norman Douglas in South Wind. It was strikingly informal. You paid each year as much tax as you thought was fair and right. The amount was entirely up to you: nobody would dream of pressuring you on the topic. You took it in to the court on the first of July in a little bag and spread it on the table in front of the Duke, and if he didn't think it was enough he signalled a flunkey to cut your left hand off.