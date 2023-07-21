The term "next big thing" gets thrown around a lot these days. It doesn't take much for a teenager to receive the label before they fall by the wayside and we move on to the next youngster.
So when Canberra middle-distance sensation Cameron Myers was dubbed "the next big thing" late last year, former Australian record holder Ryan Gregson wondered how long it would last.
Gregson was right, the 17-year-old didn't carry the tag for long. But it wasn't because he flamed out, it's because Myers is now the current big thing.
"When Cameron started to do senior races, he just completely leapfrogged those transition years," Gregson said. "Those years where you're not a junior anymore and trying to beak into the senior ranks are tricky. You're working out whether to work or go to uni, how to manage training. They're tricky and he's completely leapfrogged that.
"He's already at a level where he can go to the world championships and Olympic Games. It's amazing, I've never seen anything like this."
Gregson's comments came after Myers' latest effort, an under 18 world record and qualifier for this year's world championships and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The teenager shaved more than a second off his personal best and is now the seventh fastest Australian all-time over 1500 metres.
MORE SPORT:
Myers trains alongside some of the country's top athletes, going stride for stride with the likes of Peter Bol and Joseph Deng.
Gregson can relate to much of what Myers is currently going through, having been dubbed "the next big thing" as a teenager. The runner set a new Australian record as a 20-year-old and had to carry the weight of expectation throughout a career filled with ups and downs.
But Myers, he feels, is on a completely different level.
Gregson became the first Australian in 40 years when he made the 1500m final at the Rio Olympics. Ollie Hoare and Stewart McSweyn achieved the feat in Tokyo, but Myers' ceiling is even higher.
"Cameron is incredibly gifted," Gregson said. "He's the most talented miler the world has ever seen and a lot of it is coming naturally.
"I'm not going to come out and say he's going to win the Olympics but he's got every opportunity. He's got as much opportunity as [Olympic champion] Jakob Ingebrigtsen, you'd have to say more, he's running faster at the same age. He's got an opportunity to do anything in this sport, I would put no limits on him."
Myers made the decision on Monday to return home for a break following a busy six weeks in Europe.
The move came at the expense of a world championships appearance but was made with an eye on next year's Paris Olympics and the Los Angeles Games in 2028.
Given how bright the teenager's future is, coach Dick Telford has been careful to ensure Myers does not burn out before reaching his peak.
So while it could have been a difficult decision in the short-term, the coach said it was an easy one when considering the big picture.
"It's the only decision that could be made at this point in time for the young bloke," Telford said. "There's no point pushing barriers all the time, he's already done plenty. He's got a qualifier for the Olympics, he can be an 18-year-old going to the Olympics. That's pretty damn good."
Myers completed his transition to Telford's squad earlier this year, however much of the groundwork for his recent results was laid by former coach Lee Bobbin.
An accomplished junior coach, Bobbin harnessed the youngster's impressive natural talent and was careful not to overwork his runner.
Telford is quick to praise his contemporary and is determined to build on the foundation laid.
It won't be an easy task, but Australian athletics legend Robert de Castella backed the coach to take Myers all the way to the top.
"Sometimes it's easy to get some of these young fellas to run super-fast times but it often compromises their longevity," de Castella said. "With Dick's background in physiology and coaching expertise, he'll look after him and it's really exciting to see what he can do."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.