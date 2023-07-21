The Canberra Times
Athletics legends back Cam Myers to enjoy shine at Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
July 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Canberra running prodigy Cam Myers has made an instant impact since stepping into elite seniors racing. Picture Getty Images
Canberra running prodigy Cam Myers has made an instant impact since stepping into elite seniors racing. Picture Getty Images

The term "next big thing" gets thrown around a lot these days. It doesn't take much for a teenager to receive the label before they fall by the wayside and we move on to the next youngster.

