Clare Nowland threw knife at nursing home staff before being Tasered: NSW Police

By Blake Foden
Updated July 19 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:00pm
Clare Nowland, who died after being Tasered at her nursing home. Picture supplied
A "frail" nursing home resident is said to have thrown a knife at staff before pointing a second blade at a police officer, whose colleague allegedly Tasered the elderly woman while she was standing still.

