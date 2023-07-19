The ACT Brumbies will have the chance to replicate their 2013 heroics when the British and Irish Lions travel to Canberra in 2025.
The Brumbies were the only Australian franchise to defeat the Lions during the team's last tour down under, the side holding on to claim a memorable 14-12 win in front of 21,655 fans at a heaving Canberra Stadium.
The status of the ageing venue, however, led to concerns the side may bypass the ACT during the 2025 tour.
Those fears have been allayed, with The Canberra Times revealing the Brumbies will host the Lions for a highly-anticipated rematch.
The details have now been locked in, with the two sides to play at Canberra Stadium on Wednesday, July 9.
"This is great news and we look forward to welcoming the British and Irish Lions back to Canberra during their Australian Tour in 2025," ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry said.
The Brumbies game will be one of five played before the opening Test between the Lions and Wallabies on July 19.
The side will open their tour in Perth against the Western Force on June 28, ahead of clashes with the Queensland Reds, Waratahs and then Brumbies.
The final match before the Test series kicks off will see the Lions face an invitational Australian-New Zealand XV in Adelaide.
The Lions will take on the Melbourne Rebels in between the first and second Tests.
The tour will reach its climax in Sydney on Saturday, August 2, for the third and final match between the Lions and Australia.
The Wallabies are desperate to avenge their 2-1 series defeat in 2013, the side slumping to a heavy 41-16 loss in the decider at Homebush.
June 28 v Western Force, Perth
July 2 v Queensland Reds, Brisbane
July 5 v NSW Waratahs, Sydney Football Stadium
July 9 v ACT Brumbies, Canberra Stadium
July 12 v Invitational Aus-NZ XV, Adelaide Oval
July 19 v Wallabies, Brisbane
July 22 v Melbourne Rebels, Docklands, Melbourne
July 26 v Wallabies, Melbourne Cricket Ground
August 2 v Wallabies, Homebush
