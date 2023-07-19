A burger chain has shut up shop in Canberra, leaving prime foodie real estate that's already been snapped up by a local restaurant.
The burger chain - which opened its first location in Bondi in 2016, and expanded to the capital in 2019 - was known for its extravagant burgers, desserts and cocktails perfect for the Instagram feed.
But while Milky Lane's Facebook page is still regularly posting content, the Canberra location has been removed from its website and the graffiti-inspired sign has been taken down from its Lonsdale Street location.
In the window, however, is a chalkboard revealing what is to come in the coming weeks.
Beef and Barley, the popular Kingston foreshore eatery, is expanding its footprint to Braddon, taking over the vacant Lonsdale Street location left by Milky Lane. It's set to open its doors in the next month.
Beef and Barley owner Johnny Fung said since taking over the Kingston restaurant a few years ago, the plan had always been to expand to other locations around Canberra.
"It's a prime location and we believe our food will be suitable for Braddon," he said.
"In Kingston, we're more focused on groups for birthday parties and whatnot, but in Braddon, we want to be more focussed on the daily customer. So our menu will be slightly different - we'll have more cocktail options and drinks options, compared to Kingston."
While the opening date isn't confirmed yet, Mr Fung said it will be marked with free burgers for some of the first customers.
Beef and Barley's Kingston location has become known for its burgers, in particular its Burger High Tea that is on offer every day.
It is unclear why Milky Lane has closed its doors or whether this marks the end of the chain's presence in Canberra.
The chain was one of the many burger options that have opened a store in Canberra's inner north in recent years, with the capital dining precincts a hot spot for the culinary delight. While it has prompted debate about the oversaturation of burger places in the inner north, locally-owned restaurants have had support from Canberrans.
Milky Lane was contacted for comment. The burger chain's other locations around Australia are still open.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
