Milky Lane closes, Kingston favourite Beef and Barley takes over Lonsdale Street, Braddon location

Updated July 19 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 1:43pm
Milky Lane has shut its doors in Braddon. It was known for over the top burgers. Pictures by Gary Ramage and supplied
A burger chain has shut up shop in Canberra, leaving prime foodie real estate that's already been snapped up by a local restaurant.

