The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Canberra land ballot enthusiasm has not always turned into sales: Chief Planner

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
July 20 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACT Chief Planner Ben Ponton, right, and Planning Minister Mick Gentleman. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
ACT Chief Planner Ben Ponton, right, and Planning Minister Mick Gentleman. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong

High levels of interest in residential land ballots have not always turned into sales after people selected through the process have failed to follow up to buy a block, the ACT's Chief Planner has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.