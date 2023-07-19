Eddie Jones is poised to make brutal selection calls ahead of the Bledisloe Cup next week, with two ACT Brumbies stars in the firing line.
The Wallabies are searching for answers after a woeful start to the Rugby Championship campaign - and Jones' second coming as Test coach.
Losing to South Africa in Pretoria was excusable. But suffering a defeat against Argentina in Parramatta has forced Jones' hand before a showdown with New Zealand at the MCG.
Brumbies fullback Tom Wright is set to be left out of the squad, despite being in the starting XV for the past two Tests and recently signing a new Rugby Australia deal.. Pete Samu is also expected to be left out of the Jones' roster.
More changes are expected as Jones looks for quick fixes for the World Cup, with time running out to settle on combinations and personnel.
Brumbies playmaker Noah Lolesio has jetted off to France on a short-term deal, while flyer Corey Toole is waiting in the wings after making his Australia A debut. Outside centre Len Ikitau is racing the clock to be fit for the World Cup after breaking his shoulder last weekend.
"We're very disappointed with the results during stage one of our campaign," Jones said.
"We need to find more in stage two and Melbourne will be a ground where we will find our best."
Wallabies skipper James Slipper is trying to pick up the pieces and he will return to Test camp this week after winning the Brumbies' Brett Robinson award on Wednesday night.
Slipper started the year with some questions. Would this be his last year at the Brumbies? Where did he stand under Jones? Would he still captain the national side?
The veteran has been around long enough to know the only way to answer those questions is to perform on the field and so he quietly went about producing another stellar season for his club.
Slipper eventually received the answers he sought, signing a two-year contract extension with the Brumbies before he was named the Australian co-captain for the Test campaign.
The prop led the Wallabies out last weekend and with clouds hovering over Michael Hooper's future could retain the role through to the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour.
Slipper's performances did not go unnoticed, the 34-year-old awarded the Brett Robinson Players' Player award.
The prop also collected the Christian Lealiifano Spirit of the Brumbies trophy after a year in which he took his game to another level while also helping develop the next generation of front rowers.
Slipper's dual honours came as the Brumbies honoured their best players and staff both on and off the field at Wednesday's awards night.
Emerging star Tabua Tuinakauvadra was recognised for a standout season when she was named the Helen Taylor Super W Player of the Year. The 20-year-old was rewarded for her form with a Wallaroos debut and shapes as a key figure for club and country in the coming years.
Another recent Wallaroos debutant picked up a trophy, with Faitala Moleka named the Super W most outstanding young player.
Breakout men's star Corey Toole received a pair of honours, the Shawn Mackay Most Outstanding Young Talent Award and the Brumbies best back. Rob Valetini was named the best forward and Junior Wallabies representative Massimo de Lutiis received the Graham Gordon Memorial Trophy for best and fairest under 20s player.
Off the field, Ash Fernandez and Harry Vella received the community engagement award. Finally, outgoing assistant coach Laurie Fisher was presented the Garry Quinlivan Service to Rugby award after more than two decades of commitment to the organisation.
The awards cap a successful season in which the men's and women's teams progressed to the semi-finals of their respective competitions.
Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson praised the players for their effort and is looking forward to building on the performances next year.
"On behalf of everyone in the organisation, I'd like to congratulate all of our winners tonight and thank our players, staff and volunteers for their steadfast commitment to the organisation this year," Thomson said.
"It's fantastic for us to be able to come together with our national representatives back in Canberra for the end of season awards, and we wish them well for their test campaigns to follow."
Brett Robinson Players' Player Award: James Slipper
Helen Taylor Super W Player of the Year: Tabua Tuinakauvadra
Christian Lealiifano Spirit of the Brumbies: James Slipper
Super W Most Outstanding Young Player: Faitala Moleka
Shawn Mackay Most Outstanding Young Talent Award: Corey Toole
Safeguard Global ACT Brumbies Best back: Corey Toole
Safeguard Global ACT Brumbies Best forward: Rob Valetini
Community Engagement Award: Ash Fernandez and Harry Vella
Graham Gordon Memorial Trophy for Best and Fairest U20s Payer: Massimo de Lutiis
Garry Quinlivan Service to Rugby Award: Laurie Fisher
