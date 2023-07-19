The Canberra Times
Home/Sport/Brumbies

James Slipper named ACT Brumbies Brett Robinson Players' Player

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
July 20 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veteran James Slipper was named the ACT Brumbies Brett Robinson Players' Player on Wednesday night. Picture by Gary Ramage
Veteran James Slipper was named the ACT Brumbies Brett Robinson Players' Player on Wednesday night. Picture by Gary Ramage

James Slipper started the year with some questions. Would this be his last year at the Brumbies? Where did he stand under new Wallabies coach Eddie Jones? Would he still captain the national side?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Brumbies
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.