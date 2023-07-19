After the school bell rings on Wednesday afternoon, a group of excited students spread out chess boards in the Kaleen Primary School library.
The school's chess club has had a recent surge in popularity after their team took home the trophy at a chess competition for Belconnen schools.
Agatha Patunru, 11, has been playing chess for about two years and enjoys the mental challenge of the game.
"I feel like chess is a really strategic game and it really builds up your mind power," she said.
"It's really good for learning."
Kaleen Primary School year 5 teacher Callum Joce coordinates lunchtime chess sessions and weekly after-school coaching sessions with members of the ACT Chess Club.
He was surprised by the strong and growing interest in the classic tabletop game.
"You may assume there's a high barrier to entry, but really, anybody can start a game and play. You don't have to be super athletic to do it," he said.
"You don't have to be super smart. It's not as if it lends itself to one area or identity. Really, anybody could just get started."
The recent win at the inter school competition was a huge confidence boost for the students.
"The kids were just enthralled with their victory," Mr Joce said.
"It's one of those things in the trophy cabinet kids walk by daily and sort of stop and have a look at and say 'we did this as a school'."
Ryan Harris, 12, said he enjoyed meeting new people at tournaments.
"It's very social. It's a very strategic game so it helps your brain and it makes you a bit smarter. And overall, otherwise, it's just a really fun game to play with your friends and family," he said.
Kaleen Primary School will have two teams go forward to the next stage of the ACT school chess competition.
Sarah covers all stages of education in the capital, from early childhood to higher education. Previously she was a general news reporter at The Advocate in North West Tasmania. She was named Best New Journalist at the 2019 Tasmanian Media Awards for a series on paramedic shortages. Email: sarah.lansdown@canberratimes.com.au
