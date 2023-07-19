The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Utopia season 5, episode 7 recap: a blueprint for inaction

Justine Landis-Hanley
By Justine Landis-Hanley
July 19 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tony (Rob Sitch) and Jim (Anthony Lehmann) trade hats and looks.
Tony (Rob Sitch) and Jim (Anthony Lehmann) trade hats and looks.

"The best laid plans of mice and men" takes on a new meaning in the public service, as staff battle governments with grand promises and short-term memories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine Landis-Hanley

Justine Landis-Hanley

Federal politics and public sector reporter

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.