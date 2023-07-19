Utopia season 5, episode 7 recap: a blueprint for inaction

"The best laid plans of mice and men" takes on a new meaning in the public service, as staff battle governments with grand promises and short-term memories.
And it's a problem that everyone's favourite Nation Building Authority boss Tony Woodford comes up against on this week's episode of Utopia.
It's the anniversary of the Transport and Freight Inquiry's final report, and time for the minister to update parliament on what progress has been made.
The good news? According to Tony Woodford - our favourite Nation Building Authority boss - the aptly titled 'Blueprint for the Future' is an "outstanding piece of work" which, if implemented, would completely overhaul the country's heavy vehicle system over 10 years.
But there's a catch: two years in, and the minister has failed to act on 35 of the report's 36 recommendations (the only recommendation in progress is the one requiring the minister to report back to - you guessed it - parliament).
Government liaison Jim Gibson and public relations manager Rhonda Stewart aren't having a bar of it. The government, after all, set up the inquiry, funded it, established the terms of reference, created an advisory panel and an interdepartmental task force.
"That's five things!" Jim cries.
With the deadline for a progress update looming, though, the pair try to come up with a solution that won't see the minister ending up with egg on his face. They bring in people to try and discredit the report. They throw around talking points softening the delays. They suggest looking into what action can be taken over the next decade.
"Now you're just kicking the can down the road," Tony says.
"But it's a new can," Jim jumps in. "And a different road!" Rhonda says.
Meanwhile, the rest of the team are struggling with a ransomware attack courtesy of Nat's new assistant, Abby, whose username and password is both 'abby' ("Just makes it easier," she shrugs).
What unfolds is every office worker's nightmare, as the team is plunged into a full security overhaul.
Post-it notes with passwords helpfully written on them are ripped from the edges of computer screens. Tony ends up caught in a two-factor authentication loop, unable to get into his computer or his phone without unlocking the other. An email from Treasury is automatically labelled spam for being "full of typos and incorrect figures".
But a broken inbox is the least of Tony's worries. Jim is back with a solution for the minister's inaction: he wants to throw the Nation Building Authority CEO under the bus.
"Hey, we'll all get hit by it," Jim tries to reassure.
"I'm the only one under it!" Tony yelps.
Luckily for Tony, though, the government falls back into a routine that rings all too familiar for reporters working up on the hill: ignoring the recommendations and instead announcing a "vague new initiative under the banner of some meaningless slogan" late on a Friday afternoon.
And so the Future Freight and Transport Australia body is born.
After two years and, as Tony says, "God knows how much money", the only thing the minister has done is set up a new agency that wasn't recommended in the report (and whose first recommendation will probably be commissioning a new report).
It could have been worse. At least the minister didn't call it the Future Freight and Rail Transport (or ... FFART).
