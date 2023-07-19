The ACT Brumbies are confident the return of the British and Irish Lions in 2025 will provide the launch pad to help grow the game in the region.
The Brumbies will host the Lions at Canberra Stadium on Wednesday, July 9. The match is the fourth in a nine-game tour that will see the visitors play in front of packed stadiums in every major Australian city.
ACT secured a famous victory over the Lions in 2013, the hosts holding on to secure a memorable 14-12 win in front of 21,655 fans at a heaving Canberra Stadium.
The result ranks among former coach Jake White's career highlights and the Brumbies are expecting a fired-up Lions side desperate to turn the tables.
Demand for tickets is expected to be through the roof as an estimated 40,000 British fans travel to Australia for the tour. Thousands are likely to follow the Lions to Canberra.
Brumbies chairman Matt Nobbs was thrilled to have the match locked in after months of uncertainty. The ageing status of Canberra Stadium left many fearing the tour could bypass the ACT altogether.
Those concerns have now been allayed, with the match officially confirmed.
The chairman said it would have been devastating for the city if the Brumbies did not host the Lions and said the benefits of the visit will flow well beyond the field.
"Take away the rugby side of things, there'll be a huge boost financially into the local economy," Nobbs said. "It's an opportunity to showcase Canberra and the region to the world. They'll broadcast back to the UK, which puts us on the world stage.
"The Lions fans missed out on the last tour to South Africa because of COVID. All those people have saved all that money, they'll be out here in droves. It will be fantastic for Canberra and the region to have all those supporters spending money."
Wednesday's announcement came after tense negotiations between Rugby Australia and the state and territory governments.
While Sydney and Melbourne were locked in to host two Tests, there was a late push from Western Australia to snare the third. Instead, RA stuck with their past template and will kick off the series in Brisbane.
The South Australian government was successful in luring a Lions game to Adelaide, the team to play a combined Australian-New Zealand Invitational XV seven days before the first Test.
ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry was thrilled Canberra is part of the tour and is eager to welcome the Lions to the capital.
"This is great news and we look forward to welcoming the British and Irish Lions back to Canberra during their Australian tour in 2025," Berry said.
"I have no doubt the Canberra community will be keen to see the ACT Brumbies repeat their 2013 victory over the tourists at GIO Stadium in Canberra."
The Lions tour will provide a major financial boost for the sport, with officials determined to capitalise on the momentum two years out from a home World Cup.
Sales of merchandise, memberships and tickets are expected to rise and the Brumbies hope the interest in the tour will help the team connect with new fans and expand their supporter base.
This is particularly important as the franchise progresses through the process of selling up to 49 per cent of the organisation to a private equity partner.
The Brumbies received a boost after the 2013 victory and Nobbs said the club will be well positioned to make the most of the once-in-12-year opportunity.
"There's going to be 22,000 tickets, a fair chunk of those are going to be British and Irish Lions supporters who snap those up," Nobbs said. "Tickets are going to be hard to get so hopefully it will drive memberships so people have an opportunity to purchase those tickets.
"It's also a great opportunity to showcase the best of United Kingdom's rugby in Canberra and gives our kids an opportunity to get out and watch a game of first-class rugby."
