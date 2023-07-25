The average grocery store has more than 40,000 items. Flabbergasting, isn't it? We're starting an occasional series to help you find some fun things and save dollars at the same time.
Is your bakeware drawer as precariously balanced as mine? The Wiltshire rose gold SmartStack bakeware set is the stackable set you never knew you needed. This set takes up the space of just one pan but includes two loaf pans, one 20.5cm square pan, a nine-cup muffin pan, a biscuit sheet, roaster and cooling rack. It's non-stick, dishwasher safe and oven safe to 220C.
Health spice brand Mingle Seasoning has launched its limited-edition Flava Gains range designed to combat even the blandest of gym bro meals. No more bland poached chicken and broccoli. TikTok chef Morgan Hipworth helped launch the all-natural, no-additives-necessary mixes. Flavours include Garlic Gains, a garlic and herb combo; Get a Pizza This, a natural seasoning so good it makes everything taste like pizza; BulgingBicepsQuad, a smokey BBQ seasoning; and Everything Hurts, a spin on the cult Everything Bagel seasoning.
The products coming out of this Dubbo-based single-source dairy can be traced back to the very cow. We'd like to thank the cow responsible for our 300ml jar of this delicious double cream. The award-winning product is the one the Country Women's Association uses on their scones at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - enough said. Other products available include milk (full, less, no cream), premium non-homogenised and lactose-free milk options and flavours such as coffee, chocolate and honey malt and vanilla. Stockists include Woolies, Coles, Harris Farm, David Jones and other independent grocers.
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
