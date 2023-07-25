The products coming out of this Dubbo-based single-source dairy can be traced back to the very cow. We'd like to thank the cow responsible for our 300ml jar of this delicious double cream. The award-winning product is the one the Country Women's Association uses on their scones at the Sydney Royal Easter Show - enough said. Other products available include milk (full, less, no cream), premium non-homogenised and lactose-free milk options and flavours such as coffee, chocolate and honey malt and vanilla. Stockists include Woolies, Coles, Harris Farm, David Jones and other independent grocers.