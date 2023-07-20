The Canberra Times
ESA commissioner Georgeina Whelan to resign after damning executive management review

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
Updated July 20 2023 - 11:51am, first published 10:00am
Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan, who is expected to resign, at a press conference in January to mark 20 years since the 2003 Canberra bushfires. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
The Emergency Services Agency commissioner, Georgeina Whelan, on Thursday announced her resignation.

