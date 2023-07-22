My personal "bunging" this year is limited to hydrangeas - we should have at least six new plants out of the 20 or so cuttings from prunings from a friend's vivid red bushes. If I could find some old-fashioned Federation daisies, I'd bung in cuttings of those, too - the modern ones are smaller, both in flower and bush size. I lost mine when my husband decided we had too much white in the garden, white being a waste of space that could be filled with "real" colour.