The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Robodebt fallout: Albanese regards Kathryn Campbell's suspension without pay as 'an appropriate response'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated July 20 2023 - 11:54am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Anthony Albanese has described the move to suspend former top robodebt bureaucrat Kathryn Campbell from her Defence advisory position without pay as an "appropriate response" from his department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.