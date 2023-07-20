A man has assaulted his neighbour with a dumbbell after a "disagreement" between the apartment block tenants, a court has heard.
Months later, the shirtless offender was also recorded acting violently and abusively on a busy Garema Place.
Adam Robert James Thompson, 27, was released from custody on Wednesday after being sentenced to an eight-month jail term for assault occasioning actual bodily harm and affray.
He walked free after spending just over four months behind bars for the crimes, with magistrate Glenn Theakston electing to suspend the remainder of his sentence.
The Campbell man previously pleaded guilty to the two violent incidents.
According to court documents, police received a call about the Ainslie Village assault about 10.20pm on September 17, 2022.
Arriving at the apartment complex, officers found a man with multiple lacerations to his head near a large pool of blood, who initially could not recall how he had sustained the injuries.
However, as the victim was escorted into an ambulance, he told police he was assaulted by Thompson.
The victim had followed the offender into his bedroom during a verbal argument, when Thompson proceeded to assault his neighbour with a dumbbell before leaving the scene.
A prosecutor said the offender had "rather stupidly" used the weight to hit a "vulnerable" part of the victim's body.
"The conduct is not a reasonable response to any disagreement," she said on Wednesday.
Mr Theakston said the victim had been unable to work for six months as a result of the assault and was left with a slurred voice, stress and anxiety.
On March 15, Thompson was also recorded on Garema Place "behaving in an aggressive manner, adopting a fighting stance and yelling abuse at bystanders".
The court saw a phone video of the shirtless offender yelling words to the effect of: "I'll kick you in the head like I kicked him."
Thompson was also seen swinging a punch at another man in what the prosecutor described as a "entirely unprovoked" attack.
Police received a "high volume of emergency calls" as a result of the incident.
Thompson was intoxicated during both incidents.
Legal Aid lawyer Ewan Small said his client expressed "genuine and sustained remorse" for his crimes.
The court heard Thompson had a desire to continue with rehabilitation for his substance abuse, supported by professional prospects and wanting to build a relationship with three daughters.
"Mr Thompson, you've got to fix your alcohol problem. If you don't do that, you won't be spending any time with your daughters," the magistrate said.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
