Department of Defence secretary Greg Moriarty has declined to comment on the suspension of Kathryn Campbell from her lucrative AUKUS job.
Mr Moriarty spoke to federal public servants on Thursday at an Institute of Public Administration Australia event on the same day The Canberra Times revealed Ms Campbell was involuntarily stood down last Monday, following the release of the robodebt royal commission report.
Asked to confirm he had placed Ms Campbell on leave without pay, Mr Moriarty responded: "I think it's not appropriate to talk about any individual cases at the moment where government's taken the approach of complying with the requirements of the royal commissioner."
Ms Campbell has been working in a $900,000 a year advisory role within the Department of Defence since July 2022.
When asked how he would assure public servants and the Australian public his department was taking the report seriously, Mr Moriarty said: "I've said everything I'm prepared to say about that at the moment."
The Department of Defence has not responded to questions regarding Ms Campbell's ongoing employment status, or what role she had been in prior to being suspended.
Findings from the royal commission into the scheme found Ms Campbell, on the weight of evidence, gave misleading advice to federal cabinet.
Defence Minister Richard Marles last week confirmed public servants adversely named in an unpublished section of the royal commission report had already been referred to the Australian Public Service Commission for code of conduct inquiries.
The conduct of others can be referred to the new National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Australian Federal Police and the ACT Law Society.
The Canberra Times is not suggesting Ms Campbell has been referred to one of those bodies.
The Public Service Commission has also advised agency heads they can make decisions about the employment arrangements of public servants identified in the royal commission report.
Mr Moriarty on Thursday addressed a room of public servants on the "fundamental crisis" of robodebt, giving frank and fearless advice and building trust with ministers.
In his address, the Defence secretary said the Australian Public Service was now focused on rebuilding after the findings of the robodebt royal commission report, which found the unlawful debt collecting scheme to be "crude and cruel".
"We've got new commissioners, [a] commissioner, secretary of PM&C, who wants to sort of say, 'Okay, what does robodebt mean?'"
"Or, 'How do we imagine ourselves moving forward? How do we, how can we rebuild capability but rebuild trust in the public service?'
"So we've all got a role to play in that, we can all contribute. How are you all going to play your role in improving the future state of the APS?" he asked junior and mid-level public servants in the room.
The Defence secretary also said there needed be some "important rebalancing" in the relationship between ministers and secretaries.
"We as department officials, we are responsible to, to our ministers for the conduct of our organisations and prosecution of the government's agenda.
"There is some important rebalancing that can be done there and I want to be part of the Secretaries Board that helps contribute to that work."
He added that secretaries had received the support of the Prime Minister and ministers to provide frank and fearless advice.
"We need to understand as public servants our role to advise and to support the government but that means that the government has all the best advice, including when it's difficult, or impossible, or illegal, or the complexity that these issues throw up."
But he added that the public service must win the trust of government too.
"But once they make a decision, I've always felt that as a public servant, and particularly as I've become a more senior one, once a decision is made, if it's done appropriately through the proper channels, if it is legal and moral ... I have an obligation to bust my gut to implement it."
"That's my personal view."
"Once you have made sure that the appropriate frameworks are in place, we have to be an apolitical public service and the government has to be able to trust the service to deliver its programs and its policies."
Institute of Public Administration Australia national executive director Caroline Walsh on Thursday said the organisation was taking the findings of the royal commission seriously.
"We welcome the report's recommendations and want to support the public sector in continually strengthening its integrity frameworks and practices," Ms Walsh said in a statement.
"It is a sobering read for those of us who are committed to the public good and public service.
"IPAA remains committed to promoting integrity and the principles of good governance, including giving frank and fearless advice."
