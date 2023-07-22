The Canberra Times

Ballarat: where cultural riches are around every corner

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
July 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lunch at Johnny Alloo, named after Ballarat's first restaurateur. Pictures by Michael Turtle
Lunch at Johnny Alloo, named after Ballarat's first restaurateur. Pictures by Michael Turtle

When Gold Rush fever hit Ballarat in the 1850s, people who came hoping for just an ounce of the precious metal usually ended up finding much more, the unexpected wealth transforming the city and prompting an influx of new arrivals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Turtle

Michael Turtle

Travel writer

Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.