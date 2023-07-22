Ballarat: where cultural riches are around every corner

When Gold Rush fever hit Ballarat in the 1850s, people who came hoping for just an ounce of the precious metal usually ended up finding much more, the unexpected wealth transforming the city and prompting an influx of new arrivals.
Perhaps it's the same in Ballarat today, but instead of gold, it's a cultural richness that visitors are discovering just beneath the surface.
You sometimes still need to know where to look, but between op shops and auto parts stores are trendy wine bars, opposite the hospital are hip cafes, and next to a nondescript office building is one of Victoria's top culinary experiences: Underbar.
With fewer than two dozen seats, and only two sittings a week (Friday and Saturday night), Underbar is as exclusive as the restaurant's small open-plan kitchen and dining space make it feel. Chef Derek Boath previously worked at New York's three-Michelin-star Per Se restaurant and brings that experience to the regional city.
"I just want to differentiate myself from the average chef in Ballarat," he tells me. "And my speciality is fine dining, so I want to showcase that."
There's no menu at Underbar... at least, not one that you'll see until you're presented with a copy at the end. It changes every week but, on the night, everyone eats the same nine creative courses during the four-hour experience. For my visit, the dishes include pan-seared scallops with curried lentil and cauliflower foam, and pork loin covered in pancetta and topped with onion rings.
Adding to the journey of discovery through the evening, Derek has a rule not to repeat any ingredients in other courses, and that approach is even applied to the crockery, where no type of serving dish is used twice.
"It forces your hand a bit to think a little more creatively," he explains to me from his kitchen counter, where I've been seated.
So, how did Derek go from New York to Ballarat? Well, it was all to do with housing affordability. When he came to the realisation he wasn't going to be able to buy a home in Melbourne, he settled in Ballarat instead and created his dream restaurant here. And, in their own ways, some version of that story is seen in businesses across the city, one of the clear reasons for its current renaissance.
Within the same historic building as Underbar is Hotel Vera, another of Ballarat's new treasures, so exquisitely done that it's reason enough to justify a visit (especially when coupled with dinner).
Here, a 19th-century mansion once used as a doctor's surgery has been transformed into superb boutique accommodation with just seven individually designed suites, each with their own colour scheme, artworks, and modern amenities, while still retaining original heritage features like high ceilings and fireplaces.
"We wanted the hotel to bend, not the building," co-owner David Cook-Doulton tells me. "It's a restoration project with a hotel inserted in it."
Celebrating heritage is important in Ballarat, and you see it just walking the streets, where the grand facades built with the spoils of the gold still stand - from banks and pubs like Craig's Royal Hotel, to the Town Hall and the gorgeous Her Majesty's Theatre.
Some of the best examples of new businesses in the city show a passion for protecting the history. Or, in the case of Grainery Lane, it's about bringing back some of that Gold Rush atmosphere. For the new restaurant, owner Brian Taylor has imported two enormous 19th-century mahogany bars from the US (the only ones in Australia) as the focus of the space, which also features an eclectic mix of antique furniture. Upstairs a speakeasy-style bar offers a room for after-dinner drinks.
A few people I speak to in Ballarat tell me that, where once they would go to Melbourne for a nice night out, now people are coming here from Melbourne for the same. Even for tourists, it's easy, with a direct train taking less than 90 minutes from Southern Cross station, while a new fare cap brought in this year means it's only $10 each way on weekdays (or $7.20 on the weekend).
Making it even easier, Ballarat's train station, a heritage masterpiece in itself, is in the centre of town, with most attractions within walking distance. That includes the Art Gallery of Ballarat, the oldest and largest regional art gallery in Australia, which has an impressive collection displayed in themed rooms upstairs. The current temporary exhibition, Pre-Raphaelites, draws on rare works held by the Ashmolean Museum in Oxford to showcase the works of the 19th century Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, who were painting their naturalistic poses with brilliant colour... at the same time the gold was being mined from around Ballarat.
Just wandering the streets, there's plenty to find here. For lunch, there's Johnny Alloo, where creative modern dishes are served within an elegant renovation of an 1870s building. Before dinner one night, I walk to the Pencilmark Wine Room for a friendly drink (and a snack - it looked too good to resist!) from the excellent selection of regional wine. Around the corner, the Aunty Jack's brewpub has been decorated with reclaimed items to create a funky and casual vibe.
There's certainly no shortage of ways to fill a weekend, and this is not the city I remember from my previous visits. A lot has changed in Ballarat in the past few years, and I get the sense its golden days are ahead of it... again.
Michael Turtle was supported by Visit Victoria. You can see more things to do in Ballarat on his Travel Australia Today website.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Michael Turtle is an Australian journalist who left his job in television to travel the world forever. He'll show you how to find the lesser-known places, get involved in the culture, learn the history, and meet locals along the way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.