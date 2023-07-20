A multi-agency taskforce has found more than $80,000 in cash and evidence of suspected illegal foreign worker exploitation in the Canberra construction industry.
The joint investigation led by the Australian Border Force, spanning almost two-and-a-half years, has identified the use of cash to pay illegal workers in the ACT.
In May, Operation Underpitch searched a premises in the territory, where it located $82,000 and collected identity and financial documents indicating unlawful employment and potential exploitation.
A civil penalties infringement notice of $49,500 was issued.
In 2022, the Border Force also disrupted organisers of a money laundering syndicate in NSW and the ACT.
Collectively, the criminals involved had withdrawn more than $137 million since arriving in Australia, facilitating cash payments to foreign workers in the construction industry.
Further investigations between September 2020 and January 2022 revealed an ACT target received electronic payments from eight Canberra-based construction and painting businesses.
Australian Border Force special investigations commander Penny Spies said the work sent a strong message to criminals they would continue to work with law enforcement to stamp out these practices.
"Dishonest employers in the construction industry often pay workers in cash, meaning employees miss out on entitlements including superannuation. All workers deserve fair pay and fair treatment," Commander Spies said.
"We will continue to disrupt those who seek to exploit foreign workers here in Australia, and they will be brought to justice. Criminals who want to profit by engaging in visa and migration fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and foreign worker exploitation are firmly in our sights."
This week, a 55-year-old Chinese national was convicted and fined for her involvement in money laundering, tax evasion and foreign worker exploitation within the construction industry.
On April 24, another Chinese national, 22, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars for dealing with property suspected of being proceeds of crime,
In May, a 27-year-old Chinese national received a sentence of 15 months' jail time for dealing with property also suspected of being proceeds of crime.
Australian Tax Office deputy commissioner John Ford said individuals who take part in financial crime activities were often complicit in larger criminal activities.
"These criminals are motivated by financial gain and their activities rob the Australian public of revenue to support essential services such as health and education," Mr Ford said.
"This action demonstrates that the [taskforce] agencies will work together on operational activity that will ultimately bring criminals to account."
The operation is ongoing.
Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah
