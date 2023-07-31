Police have laid additional charges against a 50-year-old man with after a crash, about 70km north of Canberra, led to the death of elderly driver in hospital.
After having been in critical condition since July 20, police said the 74-year-old man died on July 30.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Gunning about 4.30pm on July 19 following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Officers from the Hume Police District found a semi-trailer and a car had crashed on scene.
The elderly driver of the car was taken to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured and was taken into custody at Goulburn Police Station.
He was charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and negligent driving. The man faced court and was granted strict conditional bail.
As a result of the 74-year-old's death, the driver faces two additional charges - dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
He is due to appear before Goulburn Local Court on August 30.
