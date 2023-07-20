The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Two-vehicle crash at Gunning, driver to face Goulburn Local Court

By Staff Reporters
Updated July 20 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The crash happened on the Hume Highway at Gunning. Picture by Karleen Minney
The crash happened on the Hume Highway at Gunning. Picture by Karleen Minney

Police have charged a 50-year-old man after a crash, about 70km north of Canberra, landed an elderly driver in hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.