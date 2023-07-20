Police have charged a 50-year-old man after a crash, about 70km north of Canberra, landed an elderly driver in hospital.
Emergency services were called to the Hume Highway at Gunning, about 4.30pm on Wednesday following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Officers from the Hume Police District found a semi-trailer and a car had crashed on scene.
The 74-year-old driver of the car was taken to Canberra Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured and was taken into custody at Goulburn Police Station.
He has been charged with dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, and negligent driving. The man faced court and was granted strict conditional bail.
He will reappear before Goulburn Local Court on August 30.
