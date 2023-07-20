The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Labor must address factional politics problem

Jenna Price
By Jenna Price
July 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor's Andrew Leigh, the MP for Fenner, says factional politics is too prominent in the ALP. Picture by Gary Ramage
Labor's Andrew Leigh, the MP for Fenner, says factional politics is too prominent in the ALP. Picture by Gary Ramage

I'll be honest with you. My parenting veered from hypervigilance to carelessness. Obsessive about keeping the kids informed about politics (poor things). Utterly obsessed with homework and television, not so worried about sex before marriage since who knew if these wretched children of mine would ever bother to walk down the aisle and you can't be celibate forever. Nearly four decades in and not a skerrick of confetti in sight. Where did I go wrong?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Price

Jenna Price

Jenna Price is a Canberra Times columnist and a visiting fellow at the Australian National University.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.