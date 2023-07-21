The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Mick Ashley's 10th calendar - a celebration of all things Canberra - is on its way

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 22 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An on-point image from the new calendar. Pictures supplied
An on-point image from the new calendar. Pictures supplied

Canberra artist Mick Ashley is gearing up to release his 10th calendar of all things national capital, especially the delicious bits that you have to be a Canberran to understand.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.