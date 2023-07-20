The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Albus Dumblepaw ... Barry Ratslayer: Canberrans' names for their moggie are the cat's whiskers

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
Updated July 21 2023 - 7:58am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kitty, Puss, Fluffy....mmmm. A bit meh?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.