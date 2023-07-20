ACT Policing rescued an allegedly malnourished and neglected three-month-old puppy and a goat from a residence in Lyons on Wednesday, where police said there was no evidence they were being cared for.
Police from the Woden and Tuggeranong stations entered the property through the backyard, where they allegedly found a goat with no shelter or water available to it.
After further investigations, police said they exercised their powers to enter the home under the ACT Animal Welfare Act.
READ MORE:
Officers then discovered an underfed and skinny three-month-old puppy inside, police said.
"The officers were unable to see any evidence that the animals were being cared for, with no bowls for food or water, or dog food, found inside the residence," ACT Policing said.
"ACT Domestic Animal Services attended and removed the animals from the residence."
ACT Policing is urging animal owners to ensure their pets are adequately cared for. This includes access to food, shelter and water at all times.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.