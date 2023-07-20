The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Strong jobs result keeps pressure on for more rate hikes

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
Updated July 20 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 39,000 people picked up full-time work in June, holding the unemployment rate steady at a near-record low 3.5 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.