Strong jobs result keeps pressure on for more rate hikes

More than 39,000 people picked up full-time work in June, holding the unemployment rate steady at a near-record low 3.5 per cent.
In a sign that conditions in the labour market remain very tight, the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported that the proportion of people in work climbed 0.2 per cent last month while the number without a job fell by almost 11,000 to be a little over 504,000.
In its latest update on the labour market, the ABS revised down the May jobless rate from 3.6 to 3.5 per cent.
Adding to evidence that many employers are operating at or near capacity, the number of hours worked continued to climb and is now up almost 5 per cent from a year ago.
The results show that the slowdown under way in consumer spending is yet to show up in reduced demand for workers, though more contemporary data on job vacancies indicate the rate of hiring is easing. The number of job ad fell 2.3 per cent last month to be down 22.1 per cent from a year earlier, according to employment website SEEK.
The sustained strength of the labour market is expected to figure prominently in Reserve Bank of Australia deliberations over whether to hike interest rates on August 1.
A major slowdown in inflation in major economies, particularly the United States, had encouraged speculation that the July interest rate pause may be extended. Late yesterday markets had put the odds of an August rate hike at just 25 per cent.
But the strong employment result could change that thinking, given that the Reserve Bank has repeatedly expressed concern that the tight labour market could support consumer spending and drive an unsustainable spike in wages.
Betashares chief economist David Bassanese said the strong employment result would keep the pressure on the central bank to hike rates again.
But Mr Bassanese said the case for an August rate rise was not yet "a done deal". He said June quarter inflation figures due out next week could prove decisive.
"Next week's [consumer price index] result remains critical. If the quarterly CPI confirms the pleasing drop in headline and core inflation contained in the May monthly CPI report, there's still a good chance the RBA will refrain from raising rates again in August," Mr Bassanese said.
Outgoing RBA governor Philip Lowe has warned of the risk the tight labour market could lead to a damaging price-wage spiral developing.
At its June board meeting, the RBA noted that although demand for workers had eased slightly, the job vacancy rate remained "very high" and broader measures of labour costs were growing at their fastest pace in more than a decade.
But while wages are increasing, there is no sign yet of a rapid and unsustainable acceleration.
The central bank expects wages to grow by around 4 per cent in the September quarter and SEEK has reported that growth in advertised salaries is moderating after booming last year, softening to an annual rate of 4.5 per cent.
"This is still very solid growth, but we're now seeing a clear moderation, reflecting the slight cooling in the job market, " SEEK senior economist Matt Cowgill said.
"This suggests that a spiral between prices and wages is not currently occurring."
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
