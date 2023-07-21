Sue asks: "Are there any long-term, viable economic theories which allow us to predict or adjust financial problems or are there only knee-jerk reactions to financial situations which may have positive or negative benefits? I think I am with the negatives on this one and if the situation in China doesn't cause us problems, then probably the RBA will. I am glad our unemployment isn't at the level it is in China, but I don't have much faith in an organisation that seems to be saying that 4 per cent of our population should be unemployed and living on benefits which are at or near the poverty line, or that when some wages are so close to this level as well, pay increases are considered to be the cause of inflation. Love David Pope's cartoon. The 'yes' vote really needs some support out there."