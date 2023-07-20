The Canberra Times
Big business just doesn't care about its customers anymore

By Letters to the Editor
July 21 2023 - 5:30am
The banks, telcos and many other big businesses regard making profits as more important than providing good customer service. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Further to Judith Shaw's letter re the Commonwealth Bank (Letters, July 18) the shocking decline in big business morality over the past two decades is a disgusting reflection on both management and board members.

