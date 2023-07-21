The story behind the $1 million sale of a historic pub

I started last week's newsletter by saying every house has a story. But in the case of country pubs, the stories are usually even more captivating.
Captivated I was when Marion Hodzic, who owned the Royal Hotel in Cooma with her husband Kasey for nearly four decades, happily recalled stories and long-forgotten memories over a phone call this week.
What started as a couple of questions about the recent sale of the pub ended up being a delightful half-hour chat about her life and career.
Marion talked about growing up as a "Cooma girl", meeting her husband of 52 years and how a call from her father led to 38 years of owning a pub.
The development of Northbourne Avenue continues with another proposal released this week.
Amalgamated Property Group is seeking community feedback on its proposal to build 418 apartments at the site of the former Northbourne Flats public housing in Turner.
The group, in partnership with another Canberra company, purchased block 4, section 57, Turner for $59.3 million at an auction last year.
A large central courtyard has also been proposed, alongside a gym, indoor pool, steam and sauna rooms and rooftop gardens.
Elsewhere in Canberra, the number of new property listings is well below last year's numbers, but some suburbs are flush with homes for sale.
Data provided to The Canberra Times by property data firm CoreLogic has shown exactly where houses and units are for sale in Canberra.
The suburb breakdown found the most new houses for sale in the four weeks to July 9 were in Macgregor, with 12 advertised for sale during that time.
It came as no surprise to local real estate agent George Vlandis who said recent strong sales in Macgregor had prompted more sellers to list their homes.
"Activity breeds activity," he said.
Higher than expected sale prices in recent months had become "a talking point within the suburb," Mr Vlandis said.
Meanwhile, buyers on a budget could find luck in five Canberra suburbs recently included in a report by Canstar and Hotspotting.
The Bright Stars report ranked Australian capital cities and six regional locations for their affordability.
While Canberra was ranked third lowest for its affordability, five suburbs were highlighted for their potential to offer homebuyers entry-level options.
Hotspotting founder Terry Ryder said it was an "opportune" time to get into the market ahead of possible price growth.
Fewer properties for sale appears to be fueling buyer competition in some parts of the Canberra market.
Last weekend 15 buyers registered to bid on a house in Kaleen, while a crowd of about 150 people watched on.
But for all the fanfare, it took just five minutes for the home to sell for the second-highest sale price in the suburb.
