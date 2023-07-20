The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Ngunnawal Bush Heal Farm advisory board suspended pending review outcome

PB
By Peter Brewer
Updated July 20 2023 - 1:43pm, first published 1:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Health Minister Rachel Stephen Smith. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Health Minister Rachel Stephen Smith. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

The advisory board for Canberra's troubled Ngunnawal Bush Healing Farm has been suspended because members had felt "unsafe" when attending the meetings.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.