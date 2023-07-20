The advisory board for Canberra's troubled Ngunnawal Bush Healing Farm has been suspended because members had felt "unsafe" when attending the meetings.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith revealed the reason for the board's suspension during ACT Assembly estimates on Thursday, with the directorate's executive director Michael Culhane advising administration of the premises had been taken over by Canberra Health Services "using previous guidance that the advisory board has provided to us [CHS]".
The board was suspended in March, and the outcome of the review is expected in August.
The suspension occurred as the farm was endeavouring to set up a residential program, and an experienced NSW provider for the program had met with the minister to outline how it would operate.
The minister revealed during estimates there were a "a number of complaints" from members of the advisory board about how it was operating.
"The way in which the advisory board was operating was, in fact, hindering progress on the objectives of the advisory board and what they were trying to achieve in regard to improvements at the Ngunnawal Bush Healing Farm," she said.
"When the meeting was cancelled between the advisory board and the provider from NSW, it was also indicated to the advisory board at that time that the provider would still come to the ACT, they would still hold meetings with health directorate, and the directorate would continue to work with that provider on developing a model of care for the residential program."
The $12 million Ngunnawal Bush Healing Farm was built in 2017 in a remote location off Paddy's River Road in Tidbinbilla as a place of holistic healing for members of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community. Building the facility had been strongly promoted by Aboriginal Elder, the late Aunty Agnes Josephine Shea OAM.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Bush healing farm programs are open to people aged between 18 to 50, who identify as an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander and do not have a history of violent and/or sexual offending.
Participants can attend four days a week for up to 10 weeks, and must remain drug- and alcohol-free while attending.
The remote facility was evacuated and out of use during the Black Summer bushfire period of 2019-20, and the programs suspended during the COVID pandemic.
There had been an intention to kickstart a fresh residential program, although this has now been deferred while the review is under way.
"[With] the residential model, we're still working toward that in partnership with a residential service provider," Mr Culhane said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.