The Raiders are in for a tough outing against the Warriors, and they're extra motivated to leave New Zealand victorious on Friday night after the shellacking they copped in Canberra last month.
The Warriors sucked the air out of Jarrod Croker's milestone 300th game, thumping the Raiders at home 36-14 in round 15.
It's the rare blemish in Canberra's winning record of late, as their only loss in the last six games.
New Zealand have similarly won five of their last six to storm into fifth position on the NRL ladder right behind Canberra, making this a tantalising showdown with only seven Raiders games left in the regular season.
And the Green Machine have not forgotten how the Warriors tarnished that special night for 'Toots'.
"We'll go over there to get one back on them," Raiders back-rower Hudson Young said.
"They're a really good, attacking team and build a great defensive system, and they ended up spoiling the party in Croker's 300th.
"We've improved as a team since then. We just need to do what we do and what's been working for us."
Head-to-head the Warriors and Raiders have shared great battles since 1998. Canberra only just come out on top overall, 23-22, but importantly they have a winning record in New Zealand since 2010 (5-4).
It was 2019 the last time Canberra played in Auckland, and they carried two points back across the ditch, which should fill the team with some confidence.
"Hopefully we can repeat that," Young said.
"We know the Warriors did the NRL great favours by staying in Australia during COVID and they've got passionate fans that turn out in good numbers, so it'll be a good atmosphere."
In-form Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson and mulletted winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will be the main men to contain for the Raiders, as well as their imposing forwards.
Scoring seven times in the Warriors' last four games has lifted the Watene-Zelezniak into the top-five on the NRL's try-scorers list, and Young said it's the players inside him the Raiders have to shut down.
"It's the blokes that get him the ball that we need to stop first, and that will take him out of the game," Young said.
"But he's playing great football and he's a great finisher."
Getting veteran prop Josh Papali'i and Queensland Maroon Corey Horsburgh back this week, along with a beefed up bench of forwards Pasami Saulo, Emre Guler and Ata Mariota, will help the Raiders take on the Warriors' formidable pack.
"We've got a good, strong forward pack," Canberra coach Ricky Stuart said.
"We've had a good opportunity off the bye to give players a rest which has been handy, so we've been fresh and it's been evident in our sessions. We're nice and fast.
"It was a real big challenge to get to the bye with three wins. They were difficult games ... now it's important to continue that form."
Sitting in fourth, just two points behind shared ladder-leaders Penrith and Brisbane, the Raiders are aiming for a deep finals run from a better position than last season, and cementing a top-four finish is the goal.
"The history says you need to finish in the top-four to be a genuine contender, and that's what we've got our eyes on," Young said.
"That's what I think we'll truly achieve and we're using these next seven games as a springboard into our finals campaign."
New Zealand Warriors v Canberra Raiders, Friday 6pm at Mount Smart Stadium
Raiders team: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (C), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Matt Frawley, 19. Nick Cotric, 20. Trey Mooney, 21. Hohepa Puru, 22. Ethan Strange.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.