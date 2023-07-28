New frontier: the sharing economy on the homefront

We've become more familiar with the sharing economy in recent years, including shared cars and e-scooters, but how about sharing in the residential sector?
A co-housing project, which brings sharing resources and space on the home front, is part of a new development proposal in Watson.
Canberrans have been invited to have their say on the project.
The ACT government is proposing to develop a block of vacant land into 200 new homes and a neighbourhood park.
A co-housing project, with up to 30 homes that offers shared spaces and resources for residents, would also be part of the development.
Community consultation is open now until August 14.
Another public park is in the works, this time a bit further west in Ginninderry.
A development application was submitted for the Ginninderry Riverside Parkland which will include a boomerang-shaped pavilion, offices, a licensed food and beverage provider and a visitor centre.
It is expected 90,000 visitors each year would enjoy picnic shelters, a stargazing lawn and nature play.
With another cash rate decision just days away, all eyes are on the Reserve Bank as mortgage holders brace for what could be another increase to their repayments.
Meanwhile the redevelopment of the Hellenic Club in Phillip is one step closer following the territory's planning authority approved three development applications for the site.
The $146 million three-stage redevelopment is set to include a 12-storey hotel, a 16-storey office block, restaurants, shops and an auditorium.
The recent ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence index showed the mood of households was approaching levels of gloom not seen since the initial COVID-19 pandemic shock.
The index showed those paying off a home were the most downbeat, with an index score dropping to below 68 points.
But renters were also feeling increasingly dismayed. The index measuring their mood fell below 76 points for the first time.
One renter told The Canberra Times she was worried about further increases to the cost of living, after recently moving further away from work in order to afford her rent.
The struggle for renters was also highlighted in a new report that found that four in five renters are facing housing stress.
