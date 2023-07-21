The Canberra Times
YouTuber Scott "Ozzie" Richmond world record attempt dribbling a soccer ball from Canberra to Sydney

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
July 21 2023 - 11:00am
Less than a week after he left Parliament House, children's entertainer and YouTuber Scott "Ozzie" Richmond has achieved his goal of dribbling a soccer ball from Canberra to Sydney - also inspiring kids along the way to lead a healthy and active life.

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

