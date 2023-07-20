Times Past: July 21, 1987

It was a slow mail day on this day in 1987. The Canberra Times reported on a particularly snowy day for residents south of Cooma in areas of Bombala and Nimmitabel.
About 12cm of snow fell around Bombala on the Sunday night and Monday morning. Mail in the area was delayed, people in Nimmitabel went to work on skis, and only six of the 260 students attended Bombala high school.
The assistant postmaster at Bombala, Mr John Taylor, said road closures had occurred between Cooma and Bombala and that as a result mail deliveries to some residents would be delayed until today (Tuesday 21st July, 1987).
"But the people who would miss out were the farmers and they understand," Mr Taylor said. "They don't expect you to try and kill yourself to get the mail through."
The post office agent at Nimmitabel, Mrs Norma Dooley, said she liked the snow. "Beautiful it was, it was really lovely, there were people skiing to work down the street ... but there were snow ploughs on the road," she said.
Mrs Dooley said around lunchtime there was still snow hanging from tree branches, but milk deliveries were late and letters for town dwellers had been delivered on foot.
The cancellation of school bus services as a result of the snow in Bombala had prevented most students from turning up.
The principal of Bombala High School, Mr Bob Jay, said about two-thirds of students travelled to school by buses, and he had advised everybody else not to come to school. A series of blackouts would have made study in dark and cold classrooms impossible.
"Six kids who lived within a block of the school turned up, but I sent them home," he said.
