Times Past: July 21, 1987

By Jess Hollingsworth
July 21 2023 - 12:00am
The front page of The Canberra Times on July 21, 1987.
It was a slow mail day on this day in 1987. The Canberra Times reported on a particularly snowy day for residents south of Cooma in areas of Bombala and Nimmitabel.

