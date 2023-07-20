The Canberra Times
Prosperity has stalled, interest rates have gone too high: Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith says

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
July 20 2023 - 10:30pm
Prosperity has stalled and the nation is headed for a deep per capita recession, one of the nation's leading economic forecasters has warned.

