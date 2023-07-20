Prosperity has stalled and the nation is headed for a deep per capita recession, one of the nation's leading economic forecasters has warned.
Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith said the Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates too high and is squashing the economy, which he predicts will grow by just 0.9 per cent this financial year.
"The danger that monetary policy has already been tightened too much - a danger that Deloitte Access Economics has been consistently warning about for several months - is more than evident in recent economic data," Mr Smith said.
"A deep per capita recession is expected over the next two years."
Mr Smith made his assessment in Deloitte's latest Business Outlook, which forecasts a sharp economic slowdown this financial year as household spending slumps to just 0.5 per cent.
The outlook would be even weaker but for solid population growth of 1.8 per cent in 2023-24, underpinned by the strong influx of migrants.
"The outlook is much worse when removing the effect of population growth," Mr Smith said.
"In 2025, economic activity per person is expected to be around the same as in 2021, indicating that prosperity has stalled."
Westpac is even more downbeat about the outlook for the economy, forecasting growth to reach just 0.3 per cent this financial year and consumer spending to shrink by 0.2 per cent.
Despite this, Westpac chief economist Bill Evans expects a further rate hike by the RBA on August 1.
Mr Evans said June quarter inflation figures due out on July 26 were likely to show inflation was still above 6 per cent in the June quarter while unemployment remains very low and unit labour costs are growing strongly.
But Mr Smith questioned the wisdom of even more rate hikes.
The Deloitte economist said most of the inflation stemmed from supply issues that were "largely immune from monetary policy" and price pressures offshore had eased.
Prices of imported goods fell 2.4 per cent in the March quarter while the cost of intermediate items used to make final products dropped 6 per cent over the same period.
"The easing of global supply chain pressures and a soft economic outlook overseas have led to a switch from imports being a major source of inflation in 2022 to a key driver of disinflation going forward," Mr Smith said.
He admitted rising rents and utility costs were helping hold inflation higher, and forecast a gradual decline in underlying inflation to 4.2 per cent this financial year and below 3 per cent in 2024-25, but dismissed the need for further rate rises.
"The normalisation of inflation is achievable with the monetary policy decisions already taken," he said.
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
