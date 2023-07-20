While the resignation of Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan has done much to clear the way for reforms within the agency other heads may also need to roll.
Ms Whelan, a former army brigadier who joined the agency in 2017, was just one member of a leadership team identified with "a culture of blame and fear" by the "snap review" conducted by Professor Tony Walker.
While many within the ACT government and the ESA will be hoping Ms Whelan will serve as a scapegoat following Justice and Community Safety's blanket acceptance of the review's 18 recommendations, that just won't wash.
What responsibility, for example, does Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman accept for the crisis of confidence that exists between the ESA's first-responders and the management team?
He has been the responsible minister for almost seven years. In a well-run government operating according to Westminster principles the buck would stop with him.
Unfortunately, as we have seen time and time again, the principle of ministerial responsibility is honoured more often in the breach than the observance by this ACT Labor-Greens government.
Barr government ministers rarely own up to, let alone pay any penalty for, costly failures on their watches. This is often to the chagrin and dismay of the ACT populace.
Given Ms Whelan's replacement will have very big job and needs to be chosen very carefully it would make sense for Mr Gentleman to be isolated from the selection process if he stays on as minister.
Questions also need to be asked about the shortcomings of other members of the ESA executive leadership team.
The "snap review" makes it clear those at the top lost touch with the people on the ground who, in turn, lost confidence in them and soldiered on as best they could.
While the appointment of assistant commissioner Jason Jones as acting commissioner from Monday seems a positive given his decades of service as a front-line responder, his length of service may be a negative.
Mr Jones, who was awarded the Emergency Services Medal in the King's Birthday Honours List last month, joined ACT Fire and Rescue in 2002.
Is somebody who has been with the organisation for 21 years the right person to move it on from "business as usual"?
That said, given we could be on the cusp of another horror fire season, that may begin as early as October, there is much to be said for having somebody who was on the front lines in 2003 and was a member of the incident management team in 2019 and 2020 in "the hot seat" right now.
The outlook is far from bright with the BOM expected to shortly declare an "El Nino" event, high fuel loads in many parts of the ACT, and the conditions currently being experienced in Europe and North America.
For thousands of Canberrans the memories of 2003 are still very raw. Hundreds of thousands more watched in horror as up to 80 per cent of the territory burned in 2019 and 2020.
Given the dangers this community faces will only escalate as a result of climate change caused by global heating the ESA needs to become the best version of itself it can possibly be.
That is going to require a lot of changes at the executive - and possibly even the ministerial - level.
First-responders put their lives on the line every day. They don't need "leaders" whose internal bickering and indifference makes their jobs harder than they have to be.
