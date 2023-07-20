The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Georgeina Whelan not solely responsible for Emergency Services Agency problems

By The Canberra Times
July 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgeina Whelan has resigned as the ESA commissioner. Picture by Elesa Kurtz
Georgeina Whelan has resigned as the ESA commissioner. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

While the resignation of Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan has done much to clear the way for reforms within the agency other heads may also need to roll.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.