The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

ACT Court of Appeal extends sentences for Keith Carberry, Garang Dau Deng

BF
By Blake Foden
July 21 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garang Dau Deng, who will now be eligible for release in August 2027. Picture Facebook
Garang Dau Deng, who will now be eligible for release in August 2027. Picture Facebook

Two inmates who rioted while drunk on "prison brew" have had years added to their jail stints after the territory's top court found their arson sentences were inadequate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.