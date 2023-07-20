The resignation of Emergency Services Agency commissioner Georgeina Whelan offers an opportunity to reset the organisation, the firefighters' union has said.
The paramedics' union said its members were looking forward to sitting down with the new commissioner and re-establishing trust and open communication, but still wanted the ambulance service to be split from the agency.
United Firefighters Union ACT branch secretary Greg McConville said if organisational problems are not fixed, a new agency commissioner would encounter the same problems.
"There are three things that need to be assured in the short term. Firstly, some stability. And stability means hasten slowly - not lurch to quick fixes," Mr McConville said.
The public also required assurance the emergency services would continue to respond to their needs and staff confidence in the agency's leadership needed to be restored, he said.
Mr McConville said the incoming acting commissioner, Jason Jones, would "need to swim in a very narrow lane".
"Particularly given that the Auditor-General delivered some very critical recommendations and findings around a procurement process which I understand he was intimately involved in," he said.
"I don't think this problem goes away with individuals. I think this problem is dealt with structurally and so we do need that stability. I think everyone needs to group together to provide it."
There was a role for an emergency management organisation that did not control the activities of the emergency services, he said.
Mr McConville thanked Ms Whelan on behalf of the union and noted her efforts in trying to improve the organisation, but conceded the recent management review made her position untenable.
Transport Workers' Union official Ben Sweaney wished Ms Whelan luck for her future and said the mood at the Emergency Services Agency on Thursday morning was lighter after she announced her departure.
Mr Sweaney said the union, which represents ambulance officers, still believed the ACT Ambulance Service should be removed from the Emergency Services Agency.
Emergency Services Minister Mick Gentleman on Thursday said the ACT government would not even consider the proposal.
Mr Sweaney said the Transport Workers' Union remained committed to discussions on how the ambulance service could be devolved from the agency, which it had previously called for.
"The minister's in for a bit of a shock. As the minister is well and truly aware, in the middle of agreement negotiations, we believe that we've got the argument and the evidence to support the fact we should devolve," he said.
"If the minister doesn't realise that part of the Walker review really is the evidence said, 'Get out of the ESA'. They can still provide the structural and enabling service, but they're wanting in terms of leadership or direction."
Mr McConville said it was unlikely a new commissioner could be appointed from within the ranks. Mr Sweaney said the next commissioner should be appointed from outside the agency and not be focused on operations. "The problem that we've had with the last two commissioners is they're far too focused on operations and they can't help but involve themselves in operations that they don't understand," he said.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
