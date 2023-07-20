A new Emergency Services Agency commissioner is likely to be appointed before the start of the bushfire season, the Emergency Services Minister has said, brushing aside concern the agency will be left scrambling in the lead-up to an expected hot summer.
Mick Gentleman also left open the possibility of a current agency staff member being appointed commissioner, despite an executive management review finding a "cultural shift" was needed.
Georgeina Whelan announced her resignation as Emergency Services Agency commissioner after six years in the ACT public service on Thursday morning, with her last day on Friday.
The former Army officer wrote in an all-staff email leading the "passionate, determined and committed" Emergency Services Agency had been a career highlight.
Ms Whelan's departure follows the release of a damning review of executive management within the agency she has led since May 2019.
The executive management review found examples of agency executives bullying, blaming, withholding information and undermining decisions.
The review made 18 recommendations which Justice and Community Safety Directorate director-general Richard Glenn has accepted.
Mr Gentleman said he spoke to Ms Whelan on the phone on Friday last week, at which point Ms Whelan said she wanted some clear air for the agency and to spend more time with her family.
"I think she's really made a decision that will help us go forward," he said.
Mr Gentleman on Thursday also thanked Ms Wheland for her "incredible" work.
"She has certainly broken through some glass ceilings over her career, being the first female ESA commissioner the ACT has had, and has led, of course, the community through some of our most difficult times," he said.
The phone call was made before Mr Gentleman and Ms Whelan appeared before a tense budget estimates hearing on Tuesday, at which point Ms Whelan made no reference to her impending departure.
Mr Gentleman said at the hearing he had directed Mr Glenn to provide updates on the implementation of the recommendations from the management review so he could brief cabinet on the progress.
Ms Whelan had faced a series of questions about the purchase of a hybrid electric fire truck the Auditor-General found breached procurement rules.
The Emergency Services Minister said he would support any opportunity for Ms Whelan to work in the ACT government in the future.
Assistant commissioner Jason Jones, who joined ACT Fire and Rescue in 2002, will be appointed acting commissioner from Monday.
Mr Gentleman confirmed Mr Jones had been involved in the procurement process for a hybrid electric fire truck the Auditor-General had criticised, but did not agree it was inappropriate for Mr Jones to become acting commissioner as a result.
Ms Whelan was in May 2019 appointed acting commissioner of the Emergency Services Agency to replace Dominic Lane, before her permanent appointment was confirmed in August that year.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
