Motoring enthusiasts have different criteria for homes

When you're looking at properties as a vehicle enthusiast, some of your priorities are very different to what most real estate agents have in mind when they're writing the description for the listing.
First off, there's a massive difference between a shed and a carport, and another big difference between a carport and an open car space on a hard surface.
You and I know what that difference is - because working in the rain isn't fun and garages are generally more secure - but to a lot of people a garage is just a big garden shed that you can stand up in.
Cities like Sydney though, are so desperately crowded and densely-built now (at ground level, at least) that to an agent or vendor it appears that literally any form of off-street parking counts.
That frustration aside, there are going to be certain things you look for in a property, whether you're trying to buy or rent.
Either way, it's worth acknowledging - to yourself at least - that keeping any vehicle beyond your daily driver (or even having a daily driver if you have decent public transit nearby), is likely to be an opportunity cost at the least, but probably an actual cost in order to have a place suitable to store it (or them).
It also doesn't matter what those vehicles are. It could be a caravan, a campervan, a trailer for anything, a race car, a tow vehicle, a 4x4, a motorbike, a classic for cruising, a collectable or a random heirloom that needs safekeeping, or just some project you like to tinker with. Your criteria will be similar whatever it is you need to store.
If the area is bushfire prone, you may as well set fire to the vehicle and get it over with, because getting it out will not be part of your bushfire survival plan. Similarly, if the area has any potential for flooding, you may as well roll it into the river (and I don't mean for insurance fraud, I'm just saying that disaster would be inevitable).
The local crime rate should be a consideration too. You want to feel safe (including from your own family), but you also don't want to be constantly worried about theft either, however petty that theft might be; some vehicle glass can be really difficult or expensive to replace, but someone who wants to rummage for loose cash or anything they think they can sell will have no respect for that.
Ease of manoeuvring a trailer can be a factor too. Backyard access is nice, but as long as the driveway isn't too steep or narrow you should be able to reverse in and still get out.
Then there's the size of the garage, shed or carport, including how high and wide the entrance is.
Price will be a factor for most too, and it has been my observation that the cost of rent and the cost of buying, while subject to market forces (high demand and constrained supply pushing the cost up), are subject to different market forces when it comes to that relationship between supply and demand.
It appears to me that house prices are relative to how many people want to live there, mainly for lifestyle or other reasons, like schools, hospitals, shops, and things to see and do, all relatively nearby. Or in the case of various cities around the world, because the rich just want to park their capital in an asset that they perceive to be safe in terms of holding its value.
In the case of rents, the demand seems to be more determined by the local economic conditions. In other words, can the residents get paid work that they're willing and able to do? (and then afford the rent with it).
Many jobs can be done entirely from home (up to 4.5 million of them in Australia it turns out), and others are travel in, travel out (fly, bus or drive), or even longer seasonal stints. That still leaves a decent proportion of the roughly 14 million total Aussie workforce (according to the World Bank, which includes an estimate of the, let's call it undeclared work) who always need to be present to do their jobs and therefore must commute.
The result - from an investor's point of view as well - is some homes can have high values compared to the rent they will be able to draw in, while others can draw in comparatively high rent compared to the cost of buying.
Layered on all this for buyers is the potential capital gain, but that's a prediction of the future with many factors coming into play.
