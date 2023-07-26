The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Motoring enthusiasts have different criteria for homes

SH
By Sam Hollier
July 26 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Buying or renting, motoring enthusiasts have certain requirements. Picture Shutterstock
Buying or renting, motoring enthusiasts have certain requirements. Picture Shutterstock

When you're looking at properties as a vehicle enthusiast, some of your priorities are very different to what most real estate agents have in mind when they're writing the description for the listing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SH

Sam Hollier

ACM Group Advertising Features & Special Publications

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.