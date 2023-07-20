The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/World Cup List

Wilkinson earns NZ opening night World Cup triumph

By Ben McKay
Updated July 20 2023 - 8:07pm, first published 8:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hannah Wilkinson's goal gave New Zealand a memorable 1-0 win over Norway in the Women's World Cup. (AP PHOTO)
Hannah Wilkinson's goal gave New Zealand a memorable 1-0 win over Norway in the Women's World Cup. (AP PHOTO)

New Zealand have upstaged former champions Norway in the opening match of the Women's World Cup with a 1-0 triumph delivered by striker Hannah Wilkinson.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.