No Sam Kerr. No problem.
At least for now.
Australia breathed a collective sigh of relief as the Matildas opened their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign in winning fashion at Stadium Australia on Thursday night in front of a heaving 75,784 spectators.
But can they back it up without their captain, leading striker and global superstar?
It was one of the biggest talking points leading into the tournament: What happens if Kerr get injured? Who steps up to fill the void? Are Australia a one-woman band?
It didn't actually seem like it was a possibility - Kerr can take out pitch invaders with one bump, surely she's indestructible on home soil - until a bombshell was dropped just over an hour before kick-off.
Kerr was out, likely for two games, with a calf injury sustained at training the day before.
The 29-year-old was reportedly in tears as she walked out as part of the bench.
But the Chelsea superstar was in raptures when the Matildas took the lead from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute through Steph Catley, who was outstanding wearing the captain's armband in Kerr's absence.
Post-match questions, and as Australia eye Nigeria in Brisbane in seven days' time, will centre around how they move forward without her.
But the Matildas answered that somewhat.
Coach Tony Gustavsson has spent almost three years ensuring a host of new talent were given an opportunity and it appears to be paying dividends with a nice balance of youth and experience in his squad on show on Thursday night.
Although the only goal came from the penalty spot, young guns Mary Fowler and Cortnee Vine produced plenty of impressive moments in attack and experienced forward Caitlin Foord, in her 110th appearance for Australia, looked dangerous without reward.
Ireland defended deep and in numbers, making it hard them hard to break down in the final third.
But, the main thing was the result.
Whether Kerr was out there or not, it was three points on the board and a great start in an historic moment.
Never has such a large and raucous crowd - and the noise was deafening with every attacking break or combative tackle - gathered in Australia for women's football match.
Nerves were sure to play a part on such a big occasion as well.
But a win first-up has put them momentarily top of Group B and in a great position as they eye Nigeria next then Olympic champions Canada in Melbourne on July 31.
The top two teams from each group progress to the knock-out stages.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
