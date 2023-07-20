Two men who allegedly went around seven Canberra suburbs committing multiple crimes were ultimately stopped by police dogs while trying to run from officers.
Police allege the men, aged 35 and 40, kicked off the crime spree by stealing a dark red Holden Commodore from a Narrabundah house early morning on Thursday.
The pair then allegedly drove the stolen car to Kingston about 9.10am where they unsuccessfully tried to steal a handbag from a woman inside a parked car.
Police said that about 35 minutes later, they drove to Fyshwick where they allegedly assaulted a woman and stole her handbag
The stolen vehicle was then spotted in Curtin about 2.25pm, where the men allegedly stole groceries from a woman who was putting them into her car, police said.
About 2.40pm, the men were in Deakin allegedly snatching another woman's bag.
Police allege the pair were seen driving around Canberra at excessive speeds, up to 45kmh over the posted limit in residential areas.
The men allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road while going through Weston Creek and Coombs.
Police said officers followed the men into Curtin, and stopped the pursuit as the stolen vehicle approached a primary school and shopping complex.
About 3.30pm, officers cornered the pair in a cul-de-sac in a Curtin cul-de-sac. The men allegedly tried to run away on foot but were stopped after the police their canine team.
The 40-year-old male driver from Mawson and the 35-year-old Philip man were on a good behaviour order and on parole, respectively. They will face the ACT Magistrates Court on Friday.
Police charged both men with jointly trying to commit minor theft, jointly committing minor theft, jointly committing theft and two counts of jointly committing aggravated robbery.
The Mawson man was additionally charged with breaching a good behaviour bond, driving a stolen vehicle, unlicensed driving, dangerous driving and drug driving. The Philip man was charged with riding in a stolen vehicle and breaching parole.
Police are looking to speak to people who may have witnessed any of the incidents.
Anyone who can help the investigation, or has CCTV or dash-cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website.
