Ian writes: "I can also attest to the cathartic release of a good cry, but the howling, body spasming ones are rare for me, thankfully, because they're usually associated with some very difficult issue, like a relationship breakup. The feeling of impending loss of control can be very frightening, but when it comes it's an immense relief (possibly like vomiting). I enjoy a good cry at the TV or a movie, but need to be on my own to let it out. I teared up over a teen romance show (Normal People) I was watching the other night, but kept it back in case the dog judged me, or started to bark. I was also very upset during the Black Summer bushfires, reading about the loss of animals, but rather than crying I had a heart attack instead. Not saying a cry would have prevented it, but you never know."