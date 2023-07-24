This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
He was an older man, his beard in need of a trim and his grey hair several weeks overdue for a cut. Unlike the hurried people queued up for their takeaway lattes in their beanies, puffer jackets and activewear, there he sat in a collared shirt and well cut overcoat, newspaper in hand, enjoying his flat white in a china cup.
He sensed the busy, headphoned city people glancing up from their phones looking at him, mildly curious, intrigued by the analog vignette. A man reading an actual newspaper at a cafe on a fresh midweek morning. A man who still knew how to turn the pages of a broadsheet and fold them into quarters, a skill honed on buses and trains in a bygone era. A man taking his time.
I know this because I was that man.
A few nomadic days in the city, made possible by the digital world which enables an Echidna to work from wherever there's an internet connection, allowed me to enjoy some distinctly analog pleasures, reading actual newspapers among them.
Apart from the location, nothing had changed. The deadlines were still there, the pressure to produce weighed as heavily as ever. But this routine of stepping out of the digital world momentarily, to take the morning walk, coffee and the news gently, set me up for the day.
It was possible because everything was in walking distance. In the regular country burrow, grabbing a newspaper to read in a cafe involves jumping in the car. So the news is delivered via a screen and the coffee comes from the Breville atop the kitchen bench.
It seems it's not just old fogeys like me relishing the analog delights. Gen Z, born between 1997 and 2015, is leading a resurgence in the popularity of good old printed books. Figures gathered by Nielsen BookData show that in the UK book buyers aged between 13 and 24, preferred print books by a country mile. Between November 2021 and November 2022, they accounted for 80 per cent of purchases, while e-books only accounted for 14 per cent of sales from this age group.
The same age cohort is also ditching the smartphone in favour of the dumber flip-phone, partly because of its retro cachet but also to cut down on screen time. In its website pitch for its line of flip phones, Nokia spruiks the "joy of missing out".
"Ping. Someone posted a thing. Ping. Someone commented on the thing. Ping. You've also got an email. Phones like Nokia 2660 Flip give us a break from the barrage of notifications. And the thing about the Joy of Missing Out is that, after a while, it doesn't feel like you're missing out at all."
And while ditching the smartphone, these youngsters are also finding analog joy in the disposable camera. It seems they love the scratchiness and imperfections of the prints, which were once achieved by endless tickering on apps like Instagram. But, in a twist of irony, Gen Z's appetite for disposable cameras has been fuelled by the digital world, namely TikTok.
A hankering for a simpler, often idealised past is nothing new. Scroll back a couple of decades and it was the woodsy hipster movement, bearded and bedecked in flannelette, obsessed with artisanal sourdough and craft beer which tasted like road base, dragging around portable typewriters instead of laptops. Potbellied and balding now, most have since vanished into midlife's busyness.
For me, those analog moments in the big city will serve as a reminder that we can and should have the best of both worlds, that the convenience of the digital world should allow us to savour the slower joy and simplicity of the analog world.
HAVE YOUR SAY: Do you make a point of reading a physical newspaper at least once a week? Can you still fold a broadsheet? How much screen time do you average each day? Are you trying to cut back on it? Email us: echidna@theechidna.com.au
SHARE THE LOVE: If you enjoy The Echidna, forward it to a friend so they can sign up, too.
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT:
- Treasurer Jim Chalmers has used foreign investment powers to block a China-linked, USA-registered lithium products company from taking over the Australia-based mining company, Alita Resources. Lithium is a critical mineral for clean energy technologies, such as electric car batteries and solar panels.
- The sky is the limit for Aussie travellers with new rankings showing the Aussie passport is one of the most powerful. Recent updates to the Henley Passport Index has the Australian passport ranked at 6 in the world up from 8 last year.
- More people are being forced to use buy now pay later services to pay for basics such as food and petrol, as the cost of living and inflation continue to rise. A new survey of financial counsellors found more than 80 per cent said clients were using buy now pay later for general retail.
THEY SAID IT: "We live in a digital world, but we're fairly analogue creatures." - Omar Ahmad
YOU SAID IT: Garry wrote about the power of tears and how a good sob released years of stress he'd internalised.
"I would love a really good cry," writes Olivia. "A collective cry for our planet, democracy, corruption, Ukraine, AI threats, over-population, starvation, animal cruelty, and human horribleness."
Geoff writes: "What? Men cry on average once a fortnight? This means that some men cry once in 10 years (me) while some men cry once a day or is it like the the survey that revealed that 90 per cent of people believe that they are above-average drivers. Still, it's weird being the same age as old people but it's nothing to cry about."
"Yes a good cry helped me about 40 years ago," writes Cherree. "I'm glad you are feeling better after your cathartic release but did your aching back ease? Hope so. I too, found things got better when I took pen to paper. I appreciate your writing. Just a daily jotting to remind myself of what's good right now is helpful."
Ian writes: "I can also attest to the cathartic release of a good cry, but the howling, body spasming ones are rare for me, thankfully, because they're usually associated with some very difficult issue, like a relationship breakup. The feeling of impending loss of control can be very frightening, but when it comes it's an immense relief (possibly like vomiting). I enjoy a good cry at the TV or a movie, but need to be on my own to let it out. I teared up over a teen romance show (Normal People) I was watching the other night, but kept it back in case the dog judged me, or started to bark. I was also very upset during the Black Summer bushfires, reading about the loss of animals, but rather than crying I had a heart attack instead. Not saying a cry would have prevented it, but you never know."
"Having been on both sides I feel well qualified to comment on this," offers Stephanie. "Being brought up in the stiff upper lip farming community of Yorkshire, crying was definitely a no-no. Even growing up, it was frowned upon especially by my emotionally unavailable parents. In 2012 my life started to unravel with the discovery that I was producing a huge and increasing amount of oestrogen and the tears started to flow. The discovery in 2015 that I was born hermaphrodite and modified wrongly to be male, while giving me answers also brought lots of tears. The subsequent transition to the real me has allowed crying to be a regular occurrence and I feel so much better for it. It saddens me to think that it is still looked upon as a weakness for men to cry."
Sue writes: "I rarely cry. It does happen but it is not a common feature. I have instead used laughter as a means of bringing myself back (up or down or perhaps even sideways) to some form of normality, to reduce the stress, to lift the depression or just simply to cope. My humour is sometimes black but laughter, whatever prompts it, can be unbelievably cathartic and leave us in a much better emotional place. When I see that grumpy old woman in the mirror, I smile at her and think that together we have survived an awful lot."
"I really love your clever, witty writing and look forward to the Echidna popping into my inbox every morning," writes Nadine. "As someone who's about to hit their fifties I found this column particularly great and somewhat worrying."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.