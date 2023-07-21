Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice and Screen Actors Guild award-winner Darren Criss is heading to Canberra.
With a career spanning television, film, music and stage, Criss is bringing his Australian tour to the Canberra Theatre Centre on September 4. Along with his four-piece band, the tour will showcase hits throughout his career.
"My first show in Australia in 2018 was so much fun and I am looking forward to coming back with my friends and seeing more of the country," Criss said.
"We are taking things up a notch for this tour and I can't wait to see everyone."
Criss first shot to fame playing Blaine Anderson on the television show Glee, before spree killer Andrew Cunanan in Ryan Murphy's award-winning true crime series The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.
On Broadway, Criss replaced Daniel Radcliffe in How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, winning the Broadway.com award for a favourite replacement, and in 2015 took over the title role in Hedwig and The Angry Inch.
Both his debut EP Human and his follow-up EP, Homework, featured on the Billboard charts, while his third EP, Masquerade and his debut full-length Christmas album A Very Darren Crissmas turned into a hugely popular US national tour.
"Darren is a consummate showman and his last concert here sold out in eight minutes resulting in many angry phone calls from his fans to the office," tour producer Michael Cassel said.
"Well, good things come to those who wait and now we are bringing him back for a series of shows all over the country, so no one will have to miss out."
Along with Criss' Canberra show on September 4, he will head to Adelaide on September 3, Melbourne on September 5, Hobart on September 7 and Sydney on September 11.
Tickets to the Canberra show go on sale at 10am on July 27 from canberratheatrecentre.com.au.
For details on the rest of the tour go to darrencrissinaustralia.com.au.
As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au
