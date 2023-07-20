A Kambah man will front court on Friday after he allegedly waved a gun at supermarket customers in Mawson and stole money from the counter.
The 28-year-old was on parole when allegedly committed the aggravated robbery on Thursday.
Police allege he went into the Swinger Hill shops about 9.20am, brandished a handgun and stole a sum of money.
During the robbery, he allegedly pointed the handgun at several staff members.
Police said no one was injured during the incident.
The man then allegedly left the scene in a white Hyundai i30 that had been stolen earlier that morning from a house in Kambah.
About 11.25am that day, police found the man on Maroni Crescent in Kambah.
After searching him, police said officers found a revolver-style handgun hidden in his trousers.
The man was charged with aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon, driving a stolen vehicle, driving unlicenced, possessing a prohibited firearm and breaching parole.
