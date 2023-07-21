The Canberra Times
Jack Waterford | Will anything actually happen in the wake of the robodebt scandal?

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated July 21 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 12:30pm
Integrity, accountability and stewardship are, post the robodebt royal commission to be the watchwords of the hour. The cynic will note that the agencies to oversee changing the culture are those which did most, in word and deed, to create, foster and promote the old culture, and that not one of them has publicly examined the agency's performance over the past decade or fessed up to any departmental words or actions that were plainly less than ideal on the integrity front. Some of the behavioral sins - including acting in the knowledge that what was being done was illegal - were as evident in some agencies as in Social Security, or Centrelink, where senior officers are now facing criminal, civil or disciplinary proceedings. It would be setting a bad example if other public servants, particularly in central agencies, were seen to be exempt from the sort of examination of conscience, and penance that is now taking place.

