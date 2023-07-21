No one has asked how it was that senior officials of some of the senior agencies sat in cabinet expenditure review committees in circumstances where they could hardly have failed to be aware that Centrelink was misleading ministers, if only by omissions that its boss Kathryn Campbell has called "oversight." It should have been obvious to those with the big picture - the dollars and cents, the economic strategy and the coordination of policy - that what was being claimed by the minister, the secretary and the departmental brief, was misleading. Indeed, in the royal commissioner's view, deliberately deceptive. The plan, apparently, is to punish the secretary, and maybe the minister, for this. Are we to punish those who should have noticed, but negligently failed to do so? Or who, having noticed, decided not to rock the boat. Commissioner Holmes had no real power, or time, to look at the wider context of the mega-scandal she was charged with investigating. But much of that context is obvious. Is it in the public interest that the big boys and girls get off scott-free, as it were, while we burn some witches?